In honor of graduation season, we bring out our senior photos and share a message with the recent grad in the picture as she sets out on her next adventure. We also salute Martha Stewart, the oldest model to grace the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and share our thoughts on aging and how parenting affects it.
In honor of graduation season, we speak to our younger selves in ‘Maggie & the Moms’
by: Maggie Rodriguez
