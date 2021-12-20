Improve Your Health

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
4 in 10 COVID patients don’t have any symptoms, study warns
Average US gas prices fall ahead of the holidays
Backfiring car causes active shooter scare at movie theater
Bucs WR Chris Godwin expected to miss last 3 regular season games with MCL sprain: report
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and cloudy today ahead of tomorrow’s storm system
Video
Top Stories
YouTuber engineer unleashes new ‘glitter bombs’ on package thieves
Top Stories
Round two with the Saints on Sunday, NFC South title on the line
Video
SpaceX launches Turkish comsat aboard Falcon 9 rocket
Video
Tampa’s largest lighted boat parade returns in 2021
Video
Family mourns the loss of Tesla worker who was killed in factory’s parking lot
Video
Weather
Red Tide
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Mother charged in connection with Lakeland toddler’s death released on bail
Video
Top Stories
Largo man sentenced to 63 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 insurrection at US Capitol
Video
Top Stories
Florida threatens to pull Carvana’s dealer license over ongoing title issues
Video
Man who broke law gathering voter signatures in VA now doing same work in Florida
Video
Dozens of Tampa Bay families report delays in obtaining SNAP food assistance benefits
Video
Piney Point well-drilling could start next week after no objections filed against now-approved permit
Video
Sports
China 2022
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Friday Night Blitz
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Bucs WR Chris Godwin expected to miss last 3 regular season games with MCL sprain: report
Top Stories
Tom Brady, Bruce Arians respond to Saints shutting out Bucs in Tampa
Video
Saints frustrate Brady again, beat SB champ Buccaneers 9-0
NBA postpones 5 more games; Young, Vogel enter protocols
NHL stops cross-border games, shuts down 7th team
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2022
Top Stories
Johns Hopkins All Children’s receives $1.6M grant for study on organ, tissue donation
Top Stories
Santa greets children at Pinellas County hospital with help from first responders
Video
WWE superstar helps bring joy and hope to thousands of Tampa Bay families
Video
Court allows Biden vaccine mandate for private employers to take effect
Pfizer expects vaccine for kids under 5 in ‘first half’ of next year
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Advertise With Us
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Improve Your Health
Daytime
Posted:
Dec 20, 2021 / 09:31 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 20, 2021 / 09:31 AM EST
For more information go to:
https://www.noom.com/
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
3 women steal $1,700 worth of merchandise from Pinellas County Ulta Beauty, police say
Video
Restaurant owners address firing after $4,400 tip
Video
Tom Brady, Bruce Arians respond to Saints shutting out Bucs in Tampa
Video
Pasco deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl
‘Learning and earning’: Hillsborough Co. to offer free specialty training to workers getting paid to fill public utility jobs
Video
Church burglary lands Pinellas county man behind bars, deputies say
Video
Lakeland girl missing more than a week found safe
Florida unemployment: DEO won’t pursue enforcement actions on state overpayments
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Holly Jolly Tampa Bay: Holiday events, tree lightings across area
Micromoon this weekend: What it is, when to see it
Video
Weekend full of holiday parades, ‘Holiday Sparkle’ in Tampa Bay
Video
LIST: Tampa Bay ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ celebrations getting kids to bed at reasonable time
‘Baby boom’: Record number of dolphins born in Sarasota Bay in 2021 after red tide issues
Video
More Don't Miss