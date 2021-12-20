Improve Your Health

BEIJING, China (StudyFinds.org) — Four in 10 COVID patients are asymptomatic carriers of the virus responsible over 800,000 deaths in the United States, a new study warns. Researchers from China say a global study of almost 30 million people found “silent” cases of COVID-19 are twice as prevalent than previous estimates feared.

The results show 40.5% of the confirmed cases of the illness are among people who show no symptoms of the infection at all. Rates rose among certain groups including pregnant women (54%), air and cruise travelers (53%), and care home residents or staff (48%).