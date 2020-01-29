Improve your child’s cognitive skills on National Puzzle Day

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Welcome To Florida
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
CMA Awards
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Top Stories
Trump impeachment trial: Senators begin questioning period
Georgia deputy dies from flu complications
‘Do it for Kobe’: Teen wearing No. 24 jersey sinks game-winning shot
‘Goldberg’ from ‘Mighty Ducks’ arrested on burglary, meth charges
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
‘Do it for Kobe’: Teen wearing No. 24 jersey sinks game-winning shot
Top Stories
Gaither High School students to perform original pirate musical
Top Stories
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Rain chances increase late today and tonight
Florida College isolates unvaccinated students after measles case on campus
Family pleads for help on 11th day of elderly woman’s disappearance
Puppies train to be superheroes at Southeastern Guide Dogs
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Illicit activity still happening in some of Tampa’s spas and massage parlors, police chief says
Top Stories
Tampa couple furious after they say Target employee ‘cut up’ hundreds of dollars worth of gift cards
Top Stories
Dog shot after attacking sheriff’s horses at Gasparilla was recently adopted by man who lived in tent
Customers say they paid thousands for remodeling and got nothing
Families want barrier wall installed after traffic on Selmon Expressway increases more than 60% in decade
‘Lost’ mortgage payment found by lender after Better Call Behnken gets involved
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Top Stories
‘Do it for Kobe’: Teen wearing No. 24 jersey sinks game-winning shot
Top Stories
Live at 1pm ET: Breaking down Mahomes, Garoppolo on Big Game Bound with special guests
2 Tampa Bay shelter dogs will compete in this year’s Puppy Bowl
Hall of Fame DE Doleman dies at age 58
Crash-warning device might not have saved Bryant helicopter
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Pledge of Allegiance
Home For The Holidays
Top Stories
Gr8 Inspiration: Tampa teen brothers make Gasparilla more eco-friendly
Top Stories
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Gasparilla Grog Bars
Hundreds remember 5 women gunned down in bank a year after massacre
Chinese New Year: Find your Zodiac sign and make these delicious spring rolls
‘The Joinery’ opens in Lakeland amid development boom
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Improve your child’s cognitive skills on National Puzzle Day
Daytime
Posted:
Jan 29, 2020 / 12:42 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 29, 2020 / 12:42 PM EST
Danny and Cyndi tried modern variations of the puzzle for National Puzzle Day.
Top Videos
Measles case confirmed at Florida College
Huge law enforcement presence at Fivay HS following several issues
Officials investigating fire at vacant home in Clearwater
Crash closes State Road 54
Amber Alert issued for 1-week-old baby
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Rain chances increase late today and tonight
Tampa water main break could slow down traffic on Wednesday morning
Tampa police investigate assault of teen near Gasparilla parade
Palm Harbor church nearly ready to reopen after devastating 2014 fire
Fivay High School teacher arrested for having loaded gun on campus
Florida College isolates unvaccinated students after measles case on campus
More Local News
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Tampa couple furious after they say Target employee ‘cut up’ hundreds of dollars worth of gift cards
Amber Alert: 3 women found dead in South Florida, baby missing
Man rescues 8-year-old girl during attempted kidnapping at North Carolina restaurant
‘Goldberg’ from ‘Mighty Ducks’ arrested on burglary, meth charges
Human trafficking continues to be a growing problem in Florida
Lawsuit claims Scores strip club allowed disabled teen girl to be trafficked
‘He gave his life to the Lord:’ Kobe Bryant prayed at church hours before his death
Extra security at Fivay High School after teacher brings gun on campus
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Florida’s green card holders see policy changes in 2020
Super Nintendo World will be part of new Universal Orlando theme park
LEGO launching International Space Station set
16 new fair foods to look forward to at the 2020 Florida State Fair
Passenger takes over airport monitor for video game
More Don't Miss