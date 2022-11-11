In anticipation of an upcoming visit to Tampa Bay for his Scared Scriptless tour, comedian Colin Mochrie joins us on Daytime. He shares stories of overcoming his natural shyness, climbing the ladder in the comedy world, and how Whose Line is it Anyway? changed everything. We also learn how he incorporates hypnosis into his improv act by recruiting particpants from the audience willing to try “hyprov”.

Catch Scared Scriptless, featuring Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, at Straz Center for the Performing Arts on Nov. 17 at 7:30 PM. Visit Strazcenter.org for tickets.