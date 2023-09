We get a lesson in improv dance from 12-year-old Alyessia, a participant in this weekend’s Glow Dance Experience in Lakeland. The convention is intended to help young dancers build confidence by “finding their inner light”. It will feature instruction from a “dream team faculty” of well-known names in the dance world led by Tabitha Dumo and Napoleon.

For more information, visit https://www.glowdanceexperience.com/faculty