"Constellations" is closing out Jobsite Theater's 20th anniversary season at the Straz. Giles Davies and Georgia Mallory Guy join DAYTIME's Jerry Penacoli to talk about the play that mixes both equal parts humor and heart. Jobsite is the resident theater company of the Straz Center, and Constellations is the finale of their 20th season. The 21st season begins with Steve Martin's hilarious comedy Meteor Shower. For more information visit jobsitetheater.org/constellations