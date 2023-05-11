In honor of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the City of Tampa is hosting the first-annual Asian Pacific Islander Cultural Festival, showcasing cultural performances from various Asian countries and islands of the Pacific, delicious food, authentic API merchandise and informational exhibits. The free event is happening this Saturday, May 13th at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park from 10AM to 6PM.
Immerse yourself in Asian culture at the first-annual Asian Pacific Islander Cultural Fetsival
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now