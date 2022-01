TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County elementary school principal was charged with failure to report child abuse after reporting a May 2021 incident to professional standards, not the Abuse Hotline, according to a criminal report affidavit.

The report alleges Patrick Lalone, while employed as the Principal of Davis Elementary School in Tampa, was shown a classroom video of a teacher and an eight year old victim raising their voices at one another. The video allegedly shows the teacher "aggressively shoving" a desk into the victim who then "cries out in pain," according to the affidavit.