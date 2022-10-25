IHEARTRADIO 93.3 FLZ’S JINGLE BALL 2022 PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE RINGS IN THE SEASON

WITH ANNUAL STAR-STUDDED HOLIDAY CONCERT

Top Recording Artists Backstreet Boys, Black Eyed Peas, Big Time Rush and More Lead All-Star Lineup in Tampa

Celebration to Benefit The Ryan Seacrest Foundation

Tampa, FL – October 4, 2022 – 93.3 FLZ, Tampa Bay’s #1 Hit Music Channel, today unveiled the star-studded lineup for its annual holiday concert, iHeartRadio 93.3 FLZ’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One, taking place on December 16 at 7 p.m. at Amalie Arena. iHeartRadio 93.3 FLZ’s THEjoeSHOW officially announced the all-star performers for 93.3 FLZ Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One which will includeBackstreet Boys, Black Eyed Peas, Big Time Rush, Cheat Codes, Tate McRae, Ava Max, Jax and Nicky Youre.

93.3 FLZ Jingle Ball 2022 is part of the national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capitol One, the season’s biggest annual holiday music event that captures the music and holiday spirit of the iHeartRadio app with performances by this year’s biggest artists in Dallas/Ft. Worth; Los Angeles; Chicago; Detroit; New York; Boston; Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; Atlanta; Tampa and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale.

For the eighth straight year, Capital One will be the national presenting partner of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. Capital One cardholders will get first access to high-demand tickets and exclusive experiences through a special Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale in each city.

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale begins Tuesday, October 4 at 10 a.m. local time and runs through Thursday, October 6 at 10 a.m. local time, or while pre-sale tickets last. Pre-sale info & tickets will be available at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne .

begins and runs through Thursday, October 6 at 10 a.m. local time, or while pre-sale tickets last. Pre-sale info & . All other tickets go on sale to the General Public on Friday, October 7 at 12 p.m. local time and will be available at www.iHeartRadio.com/JingleBall.

“93.3 FLZ Jingle Ball is the must attend holiday concert of the season,” said Tommy Chuck, Program Director for 93.3 FLZ. “We have another incredible lineup this year and look forward to an amazing night with a packed house at Amalie Arena.”

Every year, 93.3 FLZ Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One gives back to the community to celebrate the holiday season. This year’s official charity isthe Ryan Seacrest Foundation – $1.00 of each ticket sold will be donated to the non-profit organization, which is dedicated to inspiring today’s youth through entertainment and education focused initiatives. Additionally, a percentage of all ticket sales will go to Florida Disaster Relief.

Proud partners of this year’s national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball include presenting partner Capital One, The CW, Dunkin’, M&M’S®, Mercedes-Benz, Mucinex Fast Max®, Pfizer and BioNTech, with more to be announced.

For the latest information on 93.3 FLZ Jingle Ball 2022, log on to www.933FLZ.com/Jingle Ball, follow @933FLZ or listen to 93.3 FLZ on-air or online via the station’s website, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio mobile app.

iHeartMedia is the leading media outlet in the Tampa market with multiple platforms, including its broadcast stations; live events; data; and its digital businesses and platforms, including mobile, social and its own iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia’s free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service – with 3 billion app downloads and more than 160 million registered users.

Artists and/or event subject to change or cancellation without notice.