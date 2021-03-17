Ideas for corned beef and cabbage

Bryan Roof, the executive food editor of Cook’s Country magazine, gave us his biggest tips for whipping up corned beef and cabbage this St. Patrick’s Day.

INGREDIENTS:

1 (4- to 5-pound) corned beef

brisket roast, rinsed, fat

trimmed to 1/4 inch thick

4 cups

low-sodium chicken broth

4 cups water

12 carrots, peeled (3 chopped, 9

halved crosswise)

2 celery ribs, chopped

1 onion, peeled and quartered

3 bay leaves

1 tablespoon

whole black peppercorns

1 tablespoon minced fresh

thyme

1 teaspoon whole allspice

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 ½ pounds small red potatoes

1 head green cabbage (2

pounds), cut into 8 (2-inch)

wedges

pepper









BEFORE YOU BEGIN

Use flat-cut corned beef brisket, not point-cut; it’s moreuniform in shape and thus will cook more evenly. When slicingthe cabbage, leave the core intact or the cabbage will fall apartduring cooking.

INSTRUCTIONS

1

Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 300degrees. Combine beef, broth, water, chopped carrots, celery, onion, bay leaves, peppercorns, thyme, and allspice in Dutch oven. Cover and bake until fork slips easily in and out of meat,4½ to 5 hours.

Transfer meat to 13 by 9-inch baking dish. Strain cooking liquid through fine-mesh strainer into large bowl, discard solids, and skim fat from liquid. Pour 1 cup cooking liquid over meat. Cover dish tightly with aluminum foil and let rest for 30minutes.

2

Meanwhile, return remaining cooking liquid to Dutch oven, add butter, and bring to simmer over medium-high heat. Add potatoes and simmer until they begin to soften, about 10minutes. Add carrot halves and cabbage, cover, and cook until tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer vegetables to serving platter and season with pepper to taste. (Reserve cooking liquid for making Creamed Chipped Beef using leftover corned beef; recipe linked at “More from Cook’s Country,” below.)

3

Transfer beef to carving board and slice against grain into¼-inch-thick slices. Serve with vegetables.

4

TO MAKE AHEAD: Prepare corned beef through step 2.

5

Refrigerate moistened beef and cooking liquid separately for up to 24 hours. To serve, adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 350 degrees. Transfer meat to carving board and slice against grain into ¼-inch-thick slices and return to baking dish. Cover dish tightly with foil and bake until meat is heated through, about 25 minutes. While meat is heating, proceed with step 3.

6

Refrigerate moistened beef and cooking liquid separately for up to 24 hours. To serve, adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 350 degrees. Transfer meat to carving board and slice against grain into ¼-inch-thick slices and return to baking dish. Cover dish tightly with foil and bake until meat is heated through, about 25 minutes. While meat is heating, proceed with step 3.