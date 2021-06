HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - A Spring Hill woman and trustee of the RMBBMB Claiming Trust recently claimed a $2 million top prize from one of the Florida Lottery's scratch-off games.

According to the Florida Lottery, 33-year-old Rachel Batten purchased the winning ticket from the Publix located at 13752 Little Road in Hudson. The RMBBMB Claiming Trust chose to receive its winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,780,000.