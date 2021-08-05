Ibotta’s 2021 Back to School FREE for All

If you’re already stressed about back-to-school shopping, our next guest is here to ease some of that financial tension with a new program that’s the first of its kind. We’re joined today by consumer savings expert Sandra Grahame, who has all the details. Families using Ibotta can shop for their free back-to-school bundle exclusively in-store at Walmart or online at Target.com, HEB.com, Walmart Pickup & Delivery, Instacart, or Shipt and receive 100% cash back on the bundle.
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter