We get a special in-studio visit from Israel Del Toro, who shares his inspiring story of heroism and perseverance in a new memoir, A Patriot’s Promise. He recalls the fateful day seventeen years ago when the humvee he was riding in ran over an IED in Afghanistan. The explosion left him with burns over 80% of his body and marked the beginning of an arduous, but ultimately triumphant recovery.
‘I was on fire from head to toe.’ Military veteran Israel Del Toro tells his inspiring story in ‘A Patriot’s Promise’
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Moffitt Medical Minutes
