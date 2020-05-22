I was Lorena Bobbitt

Based on national and local research surveys, a majority of the general public put off cancer screenings and appointments with their physicians during the safer-at-home orders. And, we understand why – people were concerned with exposure to COVID-19.

Moffitt Cancer Center encourages people to go get their screenings and address cancer concerns as soon as possible. We are concerned that we may see more advanced cancer stages as a result down the road, so it’s important to act now.