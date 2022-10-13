In its heydey, the beloved children’s character, Barney, was a worldwide phenomenon with legions of devoted young fans. But the rise of the purple dinosaur was followed by a massive backlash that reached disturbing levels, including calls for a “Jihad to destroy Barney”. The new documentary series, “I Love You, You Hate Me” explores how the character that stood for love became the target of hate and how it affected the show’s creators and their families. We speak with series director Tommy Avallone about what he uncovered while making the two-part series, which is now streaming on Peacock.



