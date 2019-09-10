Hypnosis and Improv — two art forms that have mystified and entertained fans, skeptics and everyone in between for decades worldwide – come together as two masters of their crafts unite for a totally unique comedy experience, HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis.
How it Works: Twenty random volunteers from the audience will be put under hypnosis by Master Hypnotist Asad Mecci (the process of which is a show in its own right), their inhibitions evaporated and their minds no longer their own. The contestants are methodically and hysterically whittled down until the five best are left on stage when one of the world’s leading improvisers enters! Co-Creator Colin Mochrie takes the stage to improvise with the top five while they are still under hypnosis, turning the show into an improv extravaganza! http://www.hyprov.com/
Hyprov
