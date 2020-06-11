Based on exclusive, fresh reporting, HUNTING WHITEY is the thrilling, definitive inside story of the pursuit, capture, and killing of legendary South Boston mob boss, James “Whitey” Bulger, detailing as never before his years on the run, how he evaded arrest, and his brutal murder in prison.

The revelations include:

Exclusive access to more than 70 prison letters written by Bulger himself

Interviews Bulger’s own brother William Bulger and his accused murderer, Freddie Geas

Never reported details about Bulger’s murder, including method and motive

Specific details on how Bulger evaded capture for so long

How he was almost captured at a movie theater viewing The Departed, loosely based on his life

Unlike other books chronicling Bulger's life and crimes, HUNTING WHITEY offers unprecedented access to inside sources in this case and chronicles the story of his life on the run, his capture, and his eventual murder. This is the definitive book on Whitey Bulger.