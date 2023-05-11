Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Tampa Bay is dedicating its latest fundraising campaign to NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) babies, whose families they most commonly serve in our community. In addition to providing a home away from home for families of children who are being treated at area hospitals, RMHC Tampa Bay is now also launching its Hope Bundles program, extending its services to help women with high-risk pregnancies.

To donate to the Superkids Campaign, visit https://apps.rmhctampabay.org/donate-now