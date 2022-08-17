When Metropolitan Ministries CEO Tim Marks checked the stock at the charity’s food bank recently, he made a disheartening discovery: “It’s a food warehouse and there’s no food in it.” The usually fully-stocked pantry has been depleted over two years of providing pandemic relief; and with families now dealing with inflation woes, the need is greater than ever.

To helping MetMin replenish its supply and continue its important work in our community, Tampa Bay philanthropist Scott Fink of Fink Auto Group is hosting a food drive this weekend at Volkswagen of Wesley Chapel. Participants will be able to drive through to drop off non-perishable food donations and grab a sandwich and ice cream as a thank you.

The Food Drive will take place on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Volkswagen of Wesley Chapel.