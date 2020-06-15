How to throw a Sustainable Backyard BBQ

Picnic tips:

Walk instead of drive to a local park or picnic spot

Bring a compostable bag so you can take your food waste and compostable products out with you

Pack organic, local food

Avoid individually packaged products and instead use reusable containers with bulk snacks, cut vegetables/fruit

Use natural and non-toxic sunscreens and bug repellent

Use reusables or World Centric compostables

Upcycle an old sheet or towel into a picnic blanket, instead of buying something new

BBQ tips:

Grill veggies and plant-based meat alternatives

If you grill meat, make sure it’s organic and locally sourced

Buy less food than you think you’ll need to avoid food waste

Get bulk beverages rather than individual bottles and cans

Use reusables or World Centric compostables

Compost your food scraps

Ideas for socially-distanced picnics/BBQs:

“Social distance tailgate”

How to have a safe picnic Don’t go to a crowded public park, backyards are better, or go to a local park during off-hours Bring a mask, hand sanitizer, gloves Setup blankets to be 6+ feet apart Bring your own food and supplies, don’t share Play a game like charades, rather than frisbee Always clean up after yourself



