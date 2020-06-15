How to throw a Sustainable Backyard BBQ

Picnic tips:
- Walk instead of drive to a local park or picnic spot
- Bring a compostable bag so you can take your food waste and compostable products out with you
- Pack organic, local food
- Avoid individually packaged products and instead use reusable containers with bulk snacks, cut vegetables/fruit
- Use natural and non-toxic sunscreens and bug repellent
- Use reusables or World Centric compostables
- Upcycle an old sheet or towel into a picnic blanket, instead of buying something new
BBQ tips:
- Grill veggies and plant-based meat alternatives
- If you grill meat, make sure it’s organic and locally sourced
- Buy less food than you think you’ll need to avoid food waste
- Get bulk beverages rather than individual bottles and cans
- Use reusables or World Centric compostables
- Compost your food scraps
Ideas for socially-distanced picnics/BBQs:
- “Social distance tailgate”
- How to have a safe picnic
- Don’t go to a crowded public park, backyards are better, or go to a local park during off-hours
- Bring a mask, hand sanitizer, gloves
- Setup blankets to be 6+ feet apart
- Bring your own food and supplies, don’t share
- Play a game like charades, rather than frisbee
- Always clean up after yourself
With many grocery stores out of many essentials—what are some ways to keep yourself self-sustained?
Lauren Olson, Zero Waste Manager for local Bay-area, World Centric, a the leading compostable tableware company, that donates at least 25% of their profits to global grassroots social and environmental programs and to offset their carbon emissions from raw material to delivery, to discuss tips to stay self-sufficient at home.