How to throw a Sustainable Backyard BBQ

Daytime
Picnic tips:

  • Walk instead of drive to a local park or picnic spot
  • Bring a compostable bag so you can take your food waste and compostable products out with you
  • Pack organic, local food
  • Avoid individually packaged products and instead use reusable containers with bulk snacks, cut vegetables/fruit
  • Use natural and non-toxic sunscreens and bug repellent
  • Use reusables or World Centric compostables 
  • Upcycle an old sheet or towel into a picnic blanket, instead of buying something new

BBQ tips:

  • Grill veggies and plant-based meat alternatives 
  • If you grill meat, make sure it’s organic and locally sourced
  • Buy less food than you think you’ll need to avoid food waste
  • Get bulk beverages rather than individual bottles and cans
  • Use reusables or World Centric compostables 
  • Compost your food scraps 

Ideas for socially-distanced picnics/BBQs:

  • “Social distance tailgate”
  • How to have a safe picnic
    • Don’t go to a crowded public park, backyards are better, or go to a local park during off-hours 
    • Bring a mask, hand sanitizer, gloves
    • Setup blankets to be 6+ feet apart
    • Bring your own food and supplies, don’t share
    • Play a game like charades, rather than frisbee 
    • Always clean up after yourself 

With many grocery stores out of many essentials—what are some ways to keep yourself self-sustained?

Lauren Olson, Zero Waste Manager for local Bay-area, World Centric, a the leading compostable tableware company, that donates at least 25% of their profits to global grassroots social and environmental programs and to offset their carbon emissions from raw material to delivery, to discuss tips to stay self-sufficient at home. 

