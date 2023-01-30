At what age do you bring up the subject of substance abuse with your children? Today on Maggie and the Moms, we unamimously agree that it’s never too soon and share the strategies that have worked for us and the results of an unscientific experiment we each tried at home to see if our children have been listening and learning the message we’ve been trying to convey. We also share the words that work best for us to engage our children in meaningful conversation.