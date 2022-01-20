“How to Talk to Your Boss About Race” is available on February 1st.

About Y-Vonne Hutchinson

From surviving unemployment after graduating from Harvard Law during the great recession to starting her own company, Y-Vonne Hutchinson is fascinated by the role of employment in determining the quality of lives we are able to lead. She is a human and labor rights lawyer with extensive field research experience in areas related to labor protection in multitude of contexts including war-torn Afghanistan, the sugarcane fields of Nicaragua, Burmese refugee camps, and the tech companies in Silicon Valley.

In 2015, she started her company ReadySet because she saw that tech was at the forefront of changes in the way we work. Today, ReadySet has worked with hundreds of companies across the country to build, manage, and grow diverse teams.

In 2016, alongside Ellen Pao, Freada Kapor Klein, Tracy Chao, Erica Baker, and other prominent women in tech; she cofounded Project Include, a non-profit focused on increasing diversity and inclusion in tech. She’s published academically as well as professionally and in periodicals such as the MIT Technology Review. She speaks on labor, diversity, inclusion, and the future of work frequently; most recently at Harvard Law, Yale School of Management, Stanford, UC Berkeley, and MIT Sloan.

She has served as a judge for MIT’s inclusive innovation competition for the past two years, and explores topics related to critical approaches to international labor protection as a member of Harvard Law’s Institute for Global and Policy network. Her work has been featured across media outlets including CNBC, The New York Times, Bloomberg, Wired Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post. She also sits on the Board for the Tech Equity Collaborative.