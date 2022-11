Robyn Lindars, AKA “The Grill Girl”, teaches us how to spatchcock a turkey. Removing the bird’s backbone so that it lays flat allows it to cook more quickly and evenly. Robyn suggests brining the turkey in pickle juice for next-level moisture and flavor, and then rubbing butter under the skin and dry seasonings on top before putting it in the oven.

