Friendship coach and educator, Danielle Bayard Jackson, explains why we’re in a “friendship recession” and how we can take advantage of the new year to reconnect with old friends. By shedding the fear of rejection and other obstacles that hold us back and taking simple steps, we may just rediscover an old friend who’s happy to hear from us and eager to pick up where we left off.
BestReviews.com - Holiday Shopping Deals
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now