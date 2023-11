It’s impossible to go anywhere these days without seeing a child glued to an electronic device. Author and psychotherapist Thomas Kersting uncovers the harmful effects of “device dependency” and empowers parents to combat it in Disconnected. Establishing a link between screen time and anxiety, as well as many of the other problems that affect kids today, Kersting arms parents with the tools to protect their children– including getting phones out of kids’ bedrooms and learning to say no.