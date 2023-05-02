Connecting a deserving military veteran living with PTSD with a companion dog that can help with healing is the aim of the latest giveaway from Holzerland Protection Dogs. The local breeder and trainer will provide a Belgian Malinois puppy to the winning veteran. Owner Brianna Holzerland joins us in studio, along with Sarabi the puppy, to give us all the details. To nominate a veteran, send a video (preferred) or short written explanation to HolzerlandProtectionDogs@gmail.com by May 8th.