Author Beth Behrendt joins us, along with ex-husband, Bill DeSalvo, to share how they minimized the stress on their children after their divorce by nesting. Instead of switching between two homes– which can add to children’s stress and anxiety– Behrendt and DeSalvo’s three boys stayed put while their parents alternated staying in the family home with them. Behrendt writes about the benefits and challenges of the approach in Nesting After Divorce, Co-parenting in the Family Home, which she describes as “the guidebook that she wishes she had at the outset.”