Maggie and Farron meet a Shiba Inu, Scottish Terrier and Greyhound– just three of the dog breeds that will be highlighted at The American Kennel Club’s “Meet the Breeds”, coming to Tampa on Saturday April 23rd and Sunday April 24th, 2022 at the Tampa Convention Center and giving attendees the unique chance to meet and play with tons different dog breeds to determine what breed is right for their lifestyle.