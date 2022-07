Kaila Johnson from Myxtini joins us with two recipes for refreshing summer “mocktails”.

Pink Sunset

1tbsp of a diced strawberry

3-4 mint Leaves

1.5oz of lemon juice

1oz of simple syrup

0.5oz of alcohol-free Triple Sec

1oz of butterfly pea tea

lemon-lime soda

Summer Sangria

2oz of White Cran-Peach

0.5oz passionfruit syrup

0.5oz alcohol-free triple sec

lemon-lime soda or club soda