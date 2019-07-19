How to Make Grilled Shrimp with Mango Salsa

We are making Grilled Shrimp and Mango Salsa with Lisa Prather from Florida Chefs Workshop.
Mango Salsa:
1-2 ripe mangos, diced
1/2 jalapeño , minced
2-tbsp red onion, small dice
2-tbsp red or green bell peppers, small dice
1-tsp adobo seasoning
2-tbsp sugar
2-tbsp white vinegar
Directions:
In a medium bowl mix all ingredients together, let marinate for 1-2 hours before serving.
Island Jerk Skewers
1/2 cup Walkers wood Jerk seasoning
12 large peeled and deveined shrimp, no tail
6 -6” bamboo skewers, soaked in water
Directions:
Mix walkers wood with shrimp
Let marinate 1-2 hours
Skewer 3 shrimp per soaked skewer
Grill shrimp for 1-2 minutes per side until pink.
Place 2 skewer per plate with 1 tbsp mango salsa