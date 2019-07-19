Live Now
How to Make Grilled Shrimp with Mango Salsa

Daytime
We are making Grilled Shrimp and Mango Salsa with Lisa Prather from Florida Chefs Workshop.

Mango Salsa:

1-2 ripe mangos, diced

1/2 jalapeño , minced

2-tbsp red onion, small dice

2-tbsp red or green bell peppers, small dice

1-tsp adobo seasoning 

2-tbsp sugar

2-tbsp white vinegar

Directions:

In a medium bowl mix all ingredients together, let marinate for 1-2 hours before serving. 

Island Jerk Skewers

1/2 cup Walkers wood Jerk seasoning 

12 large peeled and deveined shrimp, no tail

6 -6” bamboo skewers, soaked in water

Directions:

Mix walkers wood with shrimp 

Let marinate 1-2 hours

Skewer 3 shrimp per soaked skewer

Grill shrimp for 1-2 minutes per side until pink.  

Place 2 skewer per plate with 1 tbsp mango salsa 

