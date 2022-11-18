Christopher Kimball, founder of Milk Street, joins us with a recipe for Greek Egg-Lemon Soup from his latest cookbook, “Cook What You Have”, which contains 225 meal ideas using ingredients we all have on-hand in our pantry, fridge or freezer. Plus, we challenge Kimball to answer as many cooking questions as possible in just one minute.

See recipe below from Milk Street’s “Cook What You Have”.

Greek Egg-Lemon Soup (Avgolemono)

Start to finish: 45 minutes (20 minutes active) Servings: 4

This Greek soup gets its name, avgolemono, from the egg-lemon mixture used to thicken the broth. Some versions are simply broth that’s thickened and sea- soned, while others are more substantial and include rice and chicken, as we’ve done here. To boost the flavor of store-bought chicken broth, we poach bone-in chicken breasts in it, then shred the meat and add it to the soup just before serving. Grated carrots lend sweetness and color, while lemon zest deepens the citrus notes. To prevent the eggs from curdling, keep these tips in mind: Temper the eggs first by slowly adding a small amount of the hot broth to the bowl before whisking the mixture into the pan. And after adding the mixture, don’t let the soup reach a boil or even a simmer.

In a large saucepan, combine the broth, chicken, 2 cups water, the lemon zest strips, carrots and onion. Bring to a simmer over medium-high, then reduce to low, cover and cook until the thickest part of the chicken reaches 160°F, 15 to 18 minutes.

Using tongs, remove and discard the zest strips; transfer the chicken to a plate and set aside. Return the broth to a simmer over medium, then stir in the rice, ¾ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Reduce to low, cover and cook, stirring once halfway through, until the rice is tender, 12 to 15 minutes. Meanwhile, remove and discard the skin and bones from the chicken and shred the meat; set aside.

When the rice is done, remove the pan from the heat and uncover. In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs and lemon juice. While whisking constantly, slowly ladle about 1 cup of the hot rice-broth mixture into the egg mixture, then slowly whisk this mixture into the pan. Stir in the shredded chicken.

Return the pan to low and cook, stirring constantly, until the soup is warm and lightly thickened, 2 to

1 quart low-sodium chicken broth

12-ounce bone-in,

skin-on chicken breast, halved crosswise

Three 2-inch strips lemon zest, plus 3 tablespoons lemon juice