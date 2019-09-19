How to Live a Fat Fueled Lifestyle

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

Our first guests say if you’re dining out with your kids, do not order off the kids menu. They want us all to rethink the way we eat and exercise and they say you’re never too young or too old to get started.
Danny and Maura Vega are health and fitness coaches who say living a fat fueled lifestyle is the way to go.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss