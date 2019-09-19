Our first guests say if you’re dining out with your kids, do not order off the kids menu. They want us all to rethink the way we eat and exercise and they say you’re never too young or too old to get started.
Danny and Maura Vega are health and fitness coaches who say living a fat fueled lifestyle is the way to go.
How to Live a Fat Fueled Lifestyle
