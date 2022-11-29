For children who will spend the holidays in the hospital, having their family close by is the greatest gift. You can help Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay provide families of children who travel to our area for medical care with a home away from home, complete with a cozy room and warm meals. Lisa Suprenand, CEO of RMHC of Tampa Bay, joins us to share their wishlist and all the ways in which you can donate, including by texting RMHC to 44321.