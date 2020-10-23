How to Dress an Egg

Steak with Tomato Salad and Aromatic Spices

SERVES 4

MAKE THE BROWN-BUTTER HANGER STEAK

Portion and salt the steak as directed on page 38 (below). Cook the steak on the stovetop and then in the oven. Set aside to rest.

MEANWHILE, MAKE THE SPICE MIX

¼ teaspoon ground coriander

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon ground allspice

1 teaspoon ground sumac (available at specialty markets and online)

1 teaspoon Aleppo pepper, 1⁄2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, or a dash of cayenne pepper

Kosher salt to taste

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix well.

MAKE THE TOMATO SALAD

Spice Mix

4 fresh oregano or mint leaves (if the mint leaves are huge, tear them up)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 garlic clove, grated or minced and mashed to a puree with a little salt (page 70)

1 to 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon kosher salt

¾ pound cherry tomatoes, preferably mixed colors, halved or quartered

Combine the spice mix, oregano or mint, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, and salt. Put the tomatoes in a bowl, pour over the dressing, and toss. Set aside.

MAKE THE YOGURT DRESSING

1 cup Greek-style yogurt or labneh

1 garlic clove, grated or minced

Kosher salt

Put the yogurt or labneh and garlic in a small bowl and whisk until the mixture is smooth. Season with salt.

PUT IT ALL TOGETHER

Brown-Butter Hanger Steak

Yogurt Dressing

Tomato Salad

Finish the steak in the brown butter as directed on page 38. Slice the steak against the grain. Make a bold smear of the dressing on a platter. Pile on the steak and the tomato salad. Dribble any remaining liquid from the tomato salad all over the place.

Brown-Butter Hanger Steak

SERVES 4

I’ve cooked thousands of hanger steaks, an economical, flavorful cut, and I’ve come to an unusual conclusion: Char can be overrated. Indeed, it’s an impediment to the cooking of a perfect juicy hanger steak. Hanger tastes better barely seared at all and cooked just to medium-rare. Finish it with brown butter, and you’ll get all the “charred” flavor you need. And you will be happy to find that my method results in a smoke-free kitchen and you’ll get a tender, beefy steak that is rosy pink from edge to edge.

There’s a thick sinewy membrane that runs lengthwise down the steak that must be removed before cooking. In all likelihood, a butcher will have done this for you, but it’s not hard to do on your own.

One 1½- to 2-pound hanger steak

About 1 teaspoon kosher salt

Canola or grapeseed oil to film the pan

2 to 3 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 garlic cloves, smashed, left unpeeled (optional)

A few sprigs of fresh rosemary and/or thyme (optional)

Preheat the oven to 400°F, with a rack in the lower third. Place a rack on a baking sheet for cooking the steak.

Portion the steaks: For a typical adult, 6 ounces is a small steak and 8 is a large one. Salt the steak a little more than you feel comfortable doing.

Film a large skillet with oil and heat over medium-high heat until the oil just starts to shimmer. Gently lay in the steaks. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes on each side, until grayish with faint blushes of mahogany. Forget everything anyone ever told you about getting a good sear: This is just a little heat massage that lets the meat know it’s going to be cooked. If there’s a little uncooked pink here and there, don’t sweat it.

Transfer the steak to the rack on the baking sheet and put it in the lower third of the oven. Pour the fat out of the skillet and add the butter and the garlic and herbs if using (see Note); set aside. If the steak is 11⁄2 inches thick, it’ll probably take about 12 minutes to reach rare at the thickest part. Flip the steaks once or twice during the time they are in the oven. To check the temperature, insert an instant-read thermometer at a 30-degree angle (the steak is so thin that it’s hard to get an accurate reading if you push the thermometer straight down); pull the steaks from the oven at an internal temperature of 120°F. Let rest, uncovered, on the rack for 10 minutes; the steaks will continue cooking to medium-rare in the residual heat.

Finish the steaks in the brown butter: Heat the skillet over medium-high heat. As it warms, the butter will foam and, as you swirl it around, it will turn caramel brown. Add the steaks and bathe them in the fragrant butter. You can use a spoon to baste, or do as I do and use a pair tongs to turn the steaks over again and again, anointing the meat with the butter as it rewarms. After about 90 seconds, the steaks will be beautifully brown and ready to serve. Slice the steaks on the bias, across the grain, and arrange the slices on a platter so that you can see the red/pink interior. Spoon the brown butter over the steak.

Note: You can serve the steak as is or, to add a bit more flavor, add 2 smashed unpeeled garlic cloves and a few sprigs of fresh rosemary or thyme to the skillet when you add the butter (right after you cook the steaks on the stovetop at the beginning of the recipe).