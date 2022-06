Mother and daughter duo Jocelyn and Kristen Zellars show us the technique they showcase at their St. Pete art studio, The Hive, in the popular “Pour, Pour Me” class, where guests pour their paint and then pour themselves a glass of wine as they try their hand at “Dutch pour” — using acrylic paint and a blow dryer to create one-of-a-kind paintings. Visit thehivestpete.com for information.