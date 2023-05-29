About the Book: In Collecting Confidence (HarperCollins), Kim Gravel — creator of the #1 brands on QVC (Belle by Kim Gravel & Belle Beauty) — invites you to look at yourself with a fresh new lens, encouraging you to start where you are and become the person you were meant to be. Kim reminds readers that you are not your current circumstance. You are not your current habits. Where you are right now is, in fact, simply your starting place to become who you’re meant to be. Now is the time to be still, listen to God, and start collecting confidence one step, one lesson, one experience, and even one mistake at a time. As Kim says, “You can’t be authentic in the world if you can’t be real with yourself.”