How to Boost Immunity During a Pandemic

How to Boost Immunity : Coronavirus or not you want to keep your Immune System operating at “Optimal speed” because it supports so many things in the body including brain health, digestive health, inflammatory response and of course immunity. If we “prime” the immune system, there has been clinical research that has shown you will overall feel better! By modulating your immune system you can do that. When we talk about Immune System “Maintenance” we talk about priming it to be “Responsive” vs. “Stimulated”. Responsive immune systems contain diverse immunological memory, meaning it actually remembers the bad pathogens that it has antibodies for AND it creates new ones to fight those bad guys. This is how vaccines work in the body. not stimulating it, but enabling the immune system to pay attention to what we want and need it to pay attention to like viruses and pathogens. We also want it to pay attention to healthy bacteria so it recognizes them as friendly and supportive while at the same time recognizing the bad bacteria that we don’t want to support.

: Better for you Hydration

Whole Foods

Sleep

Mindfulness Techniques

How (and what) to stack your refrigerator with the proper foods and nutrients during a quarantine period:

We want to focus on gut healthy foods right now. 70 percent of our immune system resides in our gut, by choosing foods that support and build our immune system we are better able to navigate a virus, if exposed.

Probiotics Fiber Rich Foods Think in Color with Whole Foods Protein & Healthy Fats Antioxidant Rich Foods Every Day Healthy Foods that pack an Immune Boosting PUNCH:

Getting to the grocery store can be tough and a bit risky right now. We recognize we are getting weekly “staples” to get us through the week. We can choose healthier staples and some basics that can make the perfect “Trifecta” meals that serve up a healthy Immune Boosting punch: