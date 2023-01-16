Being social is good for us, in every aspect. Spending time with friends is a mood-booster and networking can help advance our careers. But social situations can be a challenging for introverts who often prefer quiet and solitude to group settings. Enter Friendship coach and educator Danielle Bayard Jackson, who says there are ways to “stretch yourself” to become an “extroverted introvert” in order to reap all the benefits of socializing without having to change your natural tendency.