Kids can make their own binoculars or bug-catchers and head outside to connect with nature. In her new book, “The Animal Adventurer’s Guide: How to Prowl for an Owl, Make Snail Slime, and Catch a Frog Bare-Handed: 50 Activities to Get Wild with Animals”, naturalist and educator Susie Spikol shares hands-on activities and projects that bring children close to wild animals in a safe, fun, and educational way. She shared her passion, as well as a few ideas from the book, with us.