How to bake a protein-packed chocolate chip cheesecake

Ashley Drummonds, from ABS Fit Life TV, taught us how to bake a low-carb protein cheesecake.

Ingredients:

  • Cream cheese
  • Whey protein powder
  • Butter
  • Almond flour
  • Dark chocolate premium baking chips
  • Brown eggs
  • Fruit sweetener

Crust: 

Melt 1/3 cup of butter and mix with 1 cup of blanched almond flour. (Stir it together with a spoon until crumbled). Spray non-stick baking spray in your 13 x 9 inch pan and press the almond flour batter down into the bottom of the pan until spread evenly. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes then remove from oven.

Chocolate Chip Protein Cheesecake Filling: 

Take 8oz of regular cream cheese that is softened, 8 oz Fage 0% Greek Yogurt, dash of Vanilla Extract and mix/beat together using a hand held mixer or kitchen aid mixer. Once mixed together, add in 1 scoop of Vanilla Whey Protein Powder and 1/3 cup of Powdered Monk Fruit Sweetener and blend together. Last, add in 2 whole eggs and mix together until batter is smooth. Optional, fold in 2 tbsp. of Lilys Dark Chocolate Stevia Sweetened baking chips. When batter is smooth and fully mixed, spread evenly over crust (if you did not use the crust then you can just pour this directly into a pan that has been greased). Baked at 325 degrees for 30 minutes. When top of cheesecake is firm (not jiggly) the cheesecake is done. Set out to cool for approximately 1 hour then place in fridge for 2-3 hours. Makes 6 servings.

