In 2000, the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund was developed to serve the people and interests of the Lakewood Ranch community, serving a variety of charitable interests. Since the very first grant was awarded from the Fund in 2002, nearly $1.3 million has been given directly to close to 100 non-profit organizations.

Learn more at:

941.556.5442

Lwrfund.org

facebook.com/LakewoodRanchCommunityFund/