Tampa native Kat Stickler visits our studio to share her journey from single mom to TikTok star. Kat recalls the start of the pandemic when she found herself recently divorced and at home alone with a new baby. In need of an outlet, she began creating content for TikTok. Sharing her raw emotions, as well as her humor, helped her to heal and landed her 10 million followers.
How Tampa TikTok star Kat Stickler reached 10 million followers
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
