Michelle Bass and Alicia Pollock, co-founders of A Kitten Place in Brandon, join us in studio, along with Evie, a paralyzed kitten they recently rescued and rehabilitated. Since opening its doors three years ago, the organization has saved and found homes for more than 1100 kittens that required critical care that other animal shelters would not have been able to provide.

A Kitten Place relies on public donations. Visit AKittenPlace.org to help.