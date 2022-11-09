We chat with Rick Harrison, owner of Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, about his new series. HISTORY Channel’s Pawn Stars are visiting eight cities across the country in Pawn Stars Do America. Harrison previews some of his most memorable finds and gives us an informal appraisal of some of our old items. The results prove that the things we hold on to may be worthless… or more valuable than we ever imagined.
How much is that worth? We get an impromptu appraisal from the star of the new series, ‘Pawn Stars Do America’
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
