As we salute our Tampa Bay Lightning’s great season and hard-fought battle in the playoffs, we are looking back at a memorable moment that occurred off the ice. News Channel 8 anchor Josh Benson tells us how a “great idea” to get a lightning bolt shaved on the back of his head went awry… and what happened next.
‘How is that a lightning bolt?!’ The story behind News Channel 8 anchor Josh Benson’s botched haircut
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter