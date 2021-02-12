How Galentine’s Day Can Improve Your Health

To learn more please visit drharrymd.com.

Eudene Harry MD is the Medical Director for Oasis Wellness and Rejuvenation Center, a wellness practice devoted to integrative holistic care. She is board certified in both Emergency Medicine and Holistic Integrative Medicine with over 20 years of experience. Dr. Harry is a member of the American Board of Holistic and Integrative Medicine, the Florida Medical Association and The American College of Emergency Physicians.

Dr. Harry is the author of three books designed to empower the individual to get started on their path to optimal health. She has published extensively on the topics of reducing stress, healthy lifestyle choices, slowing down the progression of chronic diseases and regaining youthfulness. Dr. Harry has been featured and is a regular contributor to Forbes, Elite Daily, Bustle, Woman’s Day and Thrive Global and continues to be featured on television nationwide on HLN, Fox, ABC, and NBC.