Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

How Couples Can Cope During Quarantine

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Jenn Mann is one of the most well known psychotherapists in the country. Most known as the host and therapist for VH1’s long standing hit shows Couples Therapy with Dr. Jenn and Family Therapy with Dr. Jenn, she has appeared as a guest expert on many national tv shows.

She has a weekly column in In Style Magazine called “Hump Day with Dr. Jenn” where she gives sex and relationship advice. Dr. Jenn is the author of many best selling advice books including: The Relationship Fix: Dr. Jenn’s Guide to Improving Communication, Connection & Intimacy, SuperBaby: 12 Ways to Give Your Child a Head Start In the First 3 Years and The A to Z Guide to Raising Happy Confident Kids which have collectively spent five weeks on the best seller list.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss