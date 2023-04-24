Author V.E. Schwab shares how she overcame the obstacles in her own mind to finally pen a story she’d been cultivating for years in The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue. In addition to spending more than 40 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list, the sweeping novel has also become a TikTok favorite, inspiring creative and heartwarming tributes from loyal readers.
How bestselling novel ‘The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue’ finally made the leap from the author’s mind to the page
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now