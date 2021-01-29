House Plants You CANNOT Kill

For more great gardening tips from Marlene Simon, visit her website at marlenesimon.net.

Houseplants You Can’t Kill:

Zamioculcas zamiifolia (ZZ plant)

Low light or high light. This plant can go without water for 6 months. A member of the Aroid family, it’s grown for its dark green shiny foliage.

Dracaena marginata (Dragon tree)

An architecturally interesting taller houseplant (6’ plus). Low water, low fuss. No disease or pest issues.

Scindapsus pictus ( silver vine)

Pothos but with pizazz. Velvety, silver spotted foliage on an easy to grow vining plant.

Begonia ‘Sophie Cecile’

A cane Begonia that is incredibly rewarding to grow. Fast growing without any leaf blemishes that many Begonias can get with low humidity.

Sansevieria (now called Dracaena) (snake plant)

Low light or high light. Low-water, upright thick leaved succulent. Some are variegated