It’s the fifth anniversary of the annual Whole Home showcase, and this year marks the first renovation of an existing property, rather than a new build. Top designers from around the country have reimagined the spaces throughout the Atlanta-based home with a focus on smart design and life-changing products dedicated to living better at home. The kitchen and entertaining spaces are filled with innovation and functionality, and we’ll showcase the latest trends, inspiration and products throughout the 11,000-square-foot home that feature sleek design, versatility, and cutting-edge technology.

This year, a historic Tudor in the Chastain Park section of the Buckhead Atlanta area is the backdrop. The home is set atop a lush tree-filled property minutes away from the shops & restaurants at Buckhead Village.